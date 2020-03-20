Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14,797.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.87.

Shares of SIVB traded down $17.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.63. 120,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,863. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average of $226.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.