Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,363,000 after buying an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,086,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,737,150. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.55.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $13.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,328,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,115. The stock has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $200.19 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

