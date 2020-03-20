Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 224.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NATI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 1,417,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,944. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,931. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

