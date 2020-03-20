Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10,286.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $7.98 on Friday, hitting $213.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.