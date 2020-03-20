Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 130.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,641 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 413,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 193,560 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

