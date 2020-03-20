Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 10,878 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

NYSE C traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.06. 37,543,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,349,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

