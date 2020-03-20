Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 16,330 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 756.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $51.65. 3,790,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,357 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $237,107.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura cut their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

