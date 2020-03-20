Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 74,292 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1,429.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,536,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in HP by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,350,256 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,747,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in HP by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 377,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in HP by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 94,413 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in HP by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 553,366 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 265,574 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,255,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,772. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

