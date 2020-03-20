Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,964 Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,152,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

