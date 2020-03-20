Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.95. The stock had a trading volume of 340,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,572. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 153.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

