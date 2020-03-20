Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CEVA worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CEVA by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

CEVA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. 20,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $485.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.64, a PEG ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

