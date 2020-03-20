Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 855.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,286 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,501 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $16,555,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,749,000 after buying an additional 53,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $835,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,076,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,437,116. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays downgraded American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

