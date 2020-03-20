Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 974.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.98. 1,445,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,590,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.97.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.