Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8,785.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.96. 98,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

