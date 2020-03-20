Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 957.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

CAT traded down $7.51 on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,588,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,540. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

