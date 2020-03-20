Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $8.95 on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,825,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,745,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.