Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 264.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,596 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orange by 249.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Orange by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Societe Generale raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. New Street Research raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Orange stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. 58,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,132. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Orange SA has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

