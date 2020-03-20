Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 199,949 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. 46,969,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,903,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

