Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 78,258 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,276,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,488,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 8,153,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

