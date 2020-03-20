Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

NYSE MOS traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $9.59. 1,135,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,549,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.