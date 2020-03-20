Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,749 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after buying an additional 399,911 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tapestry by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,139 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Tapestry by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 942,124 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,137. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.