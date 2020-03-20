Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Illumina by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $17.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.47.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.