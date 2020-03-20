Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,907,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,024,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,639. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.92.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.