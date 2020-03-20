Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 453,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,663,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 147,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 573,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,963,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,826,000.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.41. 183,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,400. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,643,180 shares of company stock valued at $38,708,201 in the last ninety days.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.