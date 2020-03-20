Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 40,852,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,820,738. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

