Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,777 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INXN stock remained flat at $$77.41 during trading on Friday. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

