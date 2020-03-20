Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,838 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 399.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.74.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.05 on Friday, hitting $201.84. 3,788,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.52 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.