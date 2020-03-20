Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,253 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 385.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $7,556,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.72.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

