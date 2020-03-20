Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,922 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. KBC Group NV increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113,036 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock traded down $10.64 on Friday, reaching $182.54. 88,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average of $268.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.03 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

