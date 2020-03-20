Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 26,015 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,015 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

SYK traded down $8.02 on Friday, hitting $141.48. 427,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $126.05 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

