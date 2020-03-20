Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,793. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

