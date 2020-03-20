Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) is Partner Fund Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Partner Fund Management L.P. lowered its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,772 shares during the quarter. Penumbra accounts for approximately 3.3% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 1.20% of Penumbra worth $68,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $7.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.23. 413,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,603. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $28,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,920 shares of company stock worth $7,049,866. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.