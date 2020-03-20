PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $163,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,538,000 after acquiring an additional 531,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.