Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

