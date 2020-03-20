Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires 1,080 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises approximately 2.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

