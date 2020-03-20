Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dell by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,599. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

