Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 42.44% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HOMZ traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hoya Capital Housing ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

