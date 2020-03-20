Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,683,768,000 after purchasing an additional 280,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $352,079,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,322.48.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $34.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,846.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,435. The company has a market capitalization of $919.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,977.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,840.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

