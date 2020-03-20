Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises about 0.9% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded down $9.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.75. 2,479,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,473. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

