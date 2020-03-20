Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.79. 3,558,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.