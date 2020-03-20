Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.72 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $26.88 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PHAT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.