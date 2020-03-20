Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Insider Kory Sorenson Purchases 1,200 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 506.70 ($6.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. Phoenix Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 719.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 716.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

