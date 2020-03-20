Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 529.90 ($6.97) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 716.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

