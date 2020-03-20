PIBBLE (PIB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $20,834.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

