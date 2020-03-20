Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,297.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $28,297.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007709 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,825,434,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.