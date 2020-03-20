Pillar Trading 2% Lower This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Pillar has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $3,543.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pillar Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

