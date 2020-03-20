Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.0% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $100.87 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74.

