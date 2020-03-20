Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PDD. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $33.80 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

