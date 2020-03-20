Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $497,042.69 and $399.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.01068134 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,617,724 coins and its circulating supply is 416,357,288 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

