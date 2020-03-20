Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Citigroup

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 127,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,449. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.